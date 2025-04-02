TfL Tube status update: Commuter chaos as severe delays on Jubilee Line - and minor delay on District and Piccadilly
Transport for London (TfL) has updated its website stating that there are severe delays on the Jubilee Line, and minor delays on the District and Piccadilly line. There are severe delays on the Jubilee Line “due to an earlier faulty train.” TfL adds: “Valid tickets will be accepted on London buses, London Overground, DLR and Network rail services.”
TfL reports that there are minor delays between Earl's Court and Upminster eastbound on the District line “only due to a late finish of engineering work.” It adds that there is a good service on the rest of the line.
There are minor delays between Uxbridge and Acton Town eastbound on the Piccadilly line also “only due to late finish of engineering work.” A good service is on the rest of the line.
One angry commuter wrote on X, formerly Twitter, this morning: “Always the same! Today again, jubilee line late”.
