Commuters are facing disruption this morning after a fire alert forced London Waterloo station to be shut.

TfL said Waterloo was temporarily closed just before 6am after a fire alert. It said in a statement: “This station is closed while we respond to a fire alert. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses via reasonable routes”. It reopened shortly before 7.30am.

The disruption on the tube is impacting commuters on the Central line because of a signal failure at Shepherd’s Bush. There are also severe delays between Wimbledon and Earl’s Court because of an earlier signal failure at Putney Bridge.

For those travelling between Earl’s Court and Upminster on the District line, there are severe delays because of a faulty train at Embankment. On the Circle line, there are severe delays due to trains being cancelled. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Elizabeth line, Liberty line, Great Western Railway, Chiltern Railway and Greater Anglia services via reasonable routes.

Minor delays have also been reported on the Bakerloo line because of train cancellations. One commuter posted on X this morning: “The one day I need to go in and the District line is moving mad. No trains, cancellations everywhere. I need to be in Essex for 8:30 but TfL said, “Not today.” Now red light and stuck in the tunnel.” Other people using the central line are reporting gaps of almost 15 minutes between services.