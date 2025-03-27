TfL Tube status: Severe delays on London Underground including Central, District, Circle line after Waterloo station evacuated

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

27th Mar 2025, 8:03am
Commuters are facing disruption this morning after a fire alert forced London Waterloo station to be shut.

TfL said Waterloo was temporarily closed just before 6am after a fire alert. It said in a statement: “This station is closed while we respond to a fire alert. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses via reasonable routes”. It reopened shortly before 7.30am.

The disruption on the tube is impacting commuters on the Central line because of a signal failure at Shepherd’s Bush. There are also severe delays between Wimbledon and Earl’s Court because of an earlier signal failure at Putney Bridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Commuters are facing disruption this morning after a fire alert forced London Waterloo station to be shut. (Photo: Getty Images)placeholder image
Commuters are facing disruption this morning after a fire alert forced London Waterloo station to be shut. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

For those travelling between Earl’s Court and Upminster on the District line, there are severe delays because of a faulty train at Embankment. On the Circle line, there are severe delays due to trains being cancelled. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Elizabeth line, Liberty line, Great Western Railway, Chiltern Railway and Greater Anglia services via reasonable routes.

Minor delays have also been reported on the Bakerloo line because of train cancellations. One commuter posted on X this morning: “The one day I need to go in and the District line is moving mad. No trains, cancellations everywhere. I need to be in Essex for 8:30 but TfL said, “Not today.” Now red light and stuck in the tunnel.” Other people using the central line are reporting gaps of almost 15 minutes between services.

Related topics:TfLCircle lineWaterlooLondon UndergroundTrainsTube

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice