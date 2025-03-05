Severe delays are plaguing London Tube lines this morning (Wednesday 5 March) causing travel chaos.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morning rush-hour commuters are facing serious disruption with several Tube lines either partially suspended or delayed. On the Elizabeth Line there is no service between Maidenhead and Reading. TfL says there will be no service “while we fix a signal failure in the Twyford area.”

It also reports that there are severe delays between Maidenhead and Paddington on the Elizabeth Line but there is a good service on the rest of the line. Meanwhile there are severe delays on the Circle Line due to “train cancellations”. National Rail warned trains running between London Paddington and Heathrow Terminals / Reading may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severe delays are plaguing London Tube lines this morning (Wednesday 5 March) causing travel chaos. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

On the Piccadilly Line there is no service Northfields to Heathrow due to late finish to engineering work in the Hounslow West area. There are also severe delays on the rest of the line. TfL says that London Underground tickets will be accepted on the Elizabeth Line, South Western Railway, Weaver Line, Great Northern and local bus services.

On the Metropolitan Line there are minor delays between Moor Park and Watford “due to an earlier fire alert at Croxley”. However TfL says that there is a good service on the rest of the line.