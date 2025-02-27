Transport for London (TfL) is set to increase fares, hiking prices of London’s public transport.

TfL will increase fares for the London Underground, the DLR, London Overground and Elizabeth line. Prices for adult fares across the network are generally expected to increase by 4.6 per cent from Sunday 2 March with child fares usually being half of the standard adult fare.

The increase applies to Tube, DLR, London Overground, Elizabeth line and National Rail services for commuters using both pay as you go fares or Travelcards. The 4.6 per cent rise will see the adult daily price cap for Tube journeys in Zone 1 increasing to £8.90, with Zone 1 Travelcard prices for the same area rising to £16.60 daily.

Fares for adult journeys in Zone 1 during peak hours will increase from £2.80 to £2.90 this week, with the charge increasing from £2.70 to £2.80 during off-peak times. Adult off-peak fares for journeys in a single zone outside of Zone 1 will increase from £1.80 to £2.00.

Cash fares in the form of paper tickets for Zones 1-6 will increase from £6.70 to £7.00 for TfL fares. National Rail fares within these zones will increase by 4.6 per cent.

Bus and tram fares will remain frozen under the new fees, meaning the adult pay as you go fare will stay at £1.75. Commuters can also make use of the Hopper fare, meaning they can make unlimited bus and tram journeys within an hour of paying the £1.75 fare.

The daily cap for bus and tram fares will also remain at £5.25. The weekly cap will be frozen at £24.70, with the monthly cap staying at £94.90 and the annual at £988.

IFC Cloud Cable Car fares will also increase from £6 to £7 for one-way adult fares and £13 for round trips. Child fares and Freedom will remain at being half of the adult fare for either journey. Listed below are the revised fares planned to coming into effect on Sunday 2 March.

Full list of TfL fare changes from March 2

Pay-as-you-go caps for Tube, DLR, London Overground, Elizabeth line and National Rail services

Zone 1 only: £8.90 daily, £44.70 Monday to Sunday.

Zone 1 and 2: £8.90 daily, £44.70 Monday to Sunday.

Zone 1, 2 and 3: £10.50 daily, £52.50 Monday to Sunday.

Zone 1, 2, 3 and 4: £12.80 daily, £64.20 Monday to Sunday.

Zone 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5: £15.30 daily, £76.40 Monday to Sunday.

Zone 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6: £16.30 daily, £81.60 Monday to Sunday.

Travelcard prices

Zone 1 only: £16.60 one day anytime, £16.60 one day off-peak, £44.70 for 7 days, £171.70 monthly, £1,788 annually.

Zone 1 and 2: £16.60 one day anytime, £16.60 one day off-peak, £44.70 for 7 days, £171.70 monthly, £1,788 annually.

Zone 1, 2 and 3: £16.60 one day anytime, £16.60 one day off-peak, £52.50 for 7 days, £201.60 monthly, £2,100 annually.

Zone 1, 2, 3 and 4: £16.60 one day anytime, £16.60 one day off-peak, £64.20 for 7 days, £246.60 monthly, £2,568 annually.

Zone 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5: £23.60 one day anytime, £16.60 one day off-peak, £76.40 for 7 days, £293.40 monthly, £3,056 annually.

Zone 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6: £23.60 one day anytime, £16.60 one day off-peak, £81.60 for 7 days, £313.40 monthly, £3,264 annually.

River Bus services from Uber Boat by Thames Clippers.

Central: £9.50 adult fare, £8.75 adult with Travelcard fare, £4.75 child fare, £4.40 child with Travelcard fare, £4.75 Freedom Pass.

East: £5.90 adult fare, £4.75 adult with Travelcard fare, £2.95 child fare, £2.40 child with Travelcard fare, £2.95 Freedom Pass.

West: £5.90 adult fare, £4.75 adult with Travelcard fare, £2.95 child fare, £2.40 child with Travelcard fare, £2.95 Freedom Pass.

Central and East: £10.80 adult fare, £10.30 adult with Travelcard fare, £5.40 child fare, £5.15 child with Travelcard fare, £5.40 Freedom Pass.

Central and West: £10.80 adult fare, £10.30 adult with Travelcard fare, £5.40 child fare, £5.15 child with Travelcard fare, £5.40 Freedom Pass.

West to East: £18.25 adult fare, £14.30 adult with Travelcard fare, £9.10 child fare, £7.15 child with Travelcard fare, £9.10 Freedom Pass.

IFS Cloud Cable Car prices

One way (pay you go): £7.00 adult fare.

One way (ticket office): £7.00 adult fare, £3.50 child fare, £3.50 Freedom Pass.

One way (online): £7.00 adult fare.

Round trip (ticket office): £13.00 adult fare, £6.50 child fare.