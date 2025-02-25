Transport for London (TfL) is hiking the price of public transport in London in a new bid to use the collected funds to improve "key transport projects in the future".

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TfL’s new prices are set to take effect on Sunday, March 2nd 2025 but commuters are not happy at all. In December 2024, Transport for London (TfL) announced that Tube and rail fares in London would be rising by 4.6%. The increase will come into effect on 2nd March 2025, with daily caps rising by between 40p and 70p, depending on the zones travelled through.

However, bus and tram fares have been frozen once again, marking the sixth freeze since 2016. This means that customers will continue to make unlimited journeys within an hour for £1.75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the price increase, one user on Reddit said: “Annoying. Even though transport costs can be higher outside of London (e.g., you live in the countryside, but commute to the city), someone who works a 9-5 in Zone 1, but lives in Zone 5 is already spending £10.20/day. Can’t believe it’s gonna be more now.” A second user wrote: “Absolutely nothing good about public transport. It gets worse every single year”.

Transport for London (TfL) is hiking the price of public transport in London in a new bid to use the collected funds to improve "key transport projects in the future". (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg) | NationalWorld/Kim Mogg

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said that the money raised from the fare increases would be invested in Transport for London (TfL) services. He said: “Londoners know from my record that wherever possible I've made TfL fares more affordable and fairer for Londoners - whether through the introduction of the Hopper bus fare or freezing TfL fares for five years as Mayor.

“I’m really pleased to announce that I’ll be freezing bus and tram fares yet again next year, making it the sixth time since 2016. More Londoners use the bus than any other form of public transport, and it will particularly benefit those on the lowest incomes.”

Which fares are changing?

Tube, DLR, London Overground and Elizabeth line fares

Pay as you go caps

For Tube, DLR, London Overground, Elizabeth line and National Rail services. Adult rate daily and weekly caps will increase by an average of 4.6%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travelcards

Adult Travelcard prices will increase by an average of 4.6%.

IFS Cloud Cable Car prices

The one-way adult fare on the cable car will increase from £6.00 to £7.00. The child fare will remain at half the adult fare, as does the Freedom Pass fare.

You can check the price increases on TfL’s website.