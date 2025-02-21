Both a London Underground line and a branch of the Overground line are suffering severe delays.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Piccadilly line is currently affected between Cockfosters and Acton Town this morning (Friday 21 February). This is due to a signal failure at Arnos Grove.

The Mildmay branch of the London Overground is suffering heavy delays after a signal failure at Willesden Junction. The incident is affecting journeys to and from Clapham Junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mildmay line has now resumed a good service following severe delays earlier this morning. Disruption has also reduced on the Piccadilly line, with a part suspension no longer in place due to the signal fault at Arnos Grove.

However the popular Tube line continues to experience severe delays as rush hour begins. Transport for London (TfL) says on its website that tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Great Northern, the Elizabeth line and the Weaver line. Elsewhere there is a good service on all of the other Tube lines.