Several Thameslink trains are cancelled with the firm warning of “major disruption”.

Thameslink said this morning (Friday 14 February): “A fault with the signalling system at London Blackfriars means that fewer Thameslink services are able to run across the network. Trains may be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 20 minutes.

“Major disruption is expected until the end of the day. There is a reduced Thameslink service that will be in place until the end of the day.”

Which services are affected?

There will be a reduced service between Bedford and Gatwick Airport / Three Bridges

Trains that run between East Croydon and East Grinstead are suspended

Trains that run between Luton and Orpington are suspended

Trains that usually run between Cambridge and Brighton are suspended

Trains between Welwyn Garden City and Sevenoaks will operate only between London Blackfriars and Sevenoaks

Trains between Luton and Rainham will operate only between Dartford and Rainham

Trains that usually run between Peterborough and Horsham, will call additionally at Salfords and Earlswood, in both directions

Trains that usually run between Cambridge and London Kings Cross will call additionally at Ashwell & Morden in both directions

Thameslink advised passengers to “check before you travel this morning” as “your journey time will be extended by at least 20 minutes and you may need to use an alternative route to travel.” It adds that passengers ticket swill be accepted on the following services, at no additional cost:

North of London:

East Midlands Railway services between London St Pancras International and Bedford

CrossCountry services between Cambridge, Ely, and Peterborough

Great Northern services via any reasonable route

Central London:

London Underground via any reasonable route including between London Terminals

London Buses on any reasonable route between Central London and Radlett

South of London:

Southeastern services on any reasonable route (excluding high-speed services)

Southern services on any reasonable route

Elizabeth line services between Farringdon and Abbey Wood, where you can change for alternative Thameslink and Southeastern services towards Dartford

Gatwick Express between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport and Brighton