Thameslink: Several trains cancelled due to 'fault' with 'major disruption' expected - which services are affected?
Thameslink said this morning (Friday 14 February): “A fault with the signalling system at London Blackfriars means that fewer Thameslink services are able to run across the network. Trains may be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 20 minutes.
“Major disruption is expected until the end of the day. There is a reduced Thameslink service that will be in place until the end of the day.”
Which services are affected?
- There will be a reduced service between Bedford and Gatwick Airport / Three Bridges
- Trains that run between East Croydon and East Grinstead are suspended
- Trains that run between Luton and Orpington are suspended
- Trains that usually run between Cambridge and Brighton are suspended
- Trains between Welwyn Garden City and Sevenoaks will operate only between London Blackfriars and Sevenoaks
- Trains between Luton and Rainham will operate only between Dartford and Rainham
- Trains that usually run between Peterborough and Horsham, will call additionally at Salfords and Earlswood, in both directions
- Trains that usually run between Cambridge and London Kings Cross will call additionally at Ashwell & Morden in both directions
Thameslink advised passengers to “check before you travel this morning” as “your journey time will be extended by at least 20 minutes and you may need to use an alternative route to travel.” It adds that passengers ticket swill be accepted on the following services, at no additional cost:
North of London:
- East Midlands Railway services between London St Pancras International and Bedford
- CrossCountry services between Cambridge, Ely, and Peterborough
- Great Northern services via any reasonable route
Central London:
- London Underground via any reasonable route including between London Terminals
- London Buses on any reasonable route between Central London and Radlett
South of London:
- Southeastern services on any reasonable route (excluding high-speed services)
- Southern services on any reasonable route
- Elizabeth line services between Farringdon and Abbey Wood, where you can change for alternative Thameslink and Southeastern services towards Dartford
- Gatwick Express between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport and Brighton