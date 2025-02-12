South Western Railway is reporting that there will be delays and cancellations to some of its services while emergency services deal with an incident.

On its website the South Western Railway said this morning (Wednesday 12 February): Due to emergency services dealing with an incident between Twickenham and Putney some lines towards Clapham Junction are blocked. Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

According to the National Rail, major disruption could last until 3pm. South Western Railway adds: “We have been informed of emergency services dealing with an incident between Twickenham and Putney. This means that some lines towards Clapham Junction are blocked.

“However due to stock and crew displacement, services may still be delayed, revised or cancelled whilst we recover to normal running. Train services will not serve Barnes station.”

It adds that passengers’ tickets will be accepted, at no extra cost, on the following services:

TFL buses between London Waterloo - Clapham Junction - Barnes - Richmond - Twickenham - Feltham - Staines via any reasonable routes.

London Underground services between Richmond / Wimbledon/Paddington to London Waterloo via any reasonable routes & Hounslow West to London Waterloo via any reasonable routes

MTR Elizabeth Line between Reading - Paddington in both directions.

GWR services between Reading / Windsor to Paddington

There are also cancellations to services between Havant and Hilsea this morning due to the line towards Portsmouth Harbour being blocked. Disruption is expected until 11am today.

Passengers’ tickets will be accepted, at no extra cost, on the following services:

First Bus 1 between Portsmouth stations and Fratton

Stagecoach South 20 between Havant - Bedhampton - Cosham - Hilsea - Portsmouth stations

Stagecoach South 21 between Havant - Bedhampton - Hilsea - Portsmouth stations

Stagecoach South 23 between Havant - Bedhampton - Cosham - Hilsea - Portsmouth stations

Stagecoach South 700 between Havant - Hilsea - Portsmouth stations