Heathrow Airport fire: Trains to London airport delayed after blaze breaks next to track between Heathrow Terminals and Paddington
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The fire has forced one key station to close and delays are expected to last hours for those travelling to and from Heathrow Terminals. Travellers are facing delays between Heathrow Terminals and London Paddington, which will likely continue for hours, National Rail said.
The train operator took to X to warn passengers: "NEW: A fire in the Heathrow area means trains are currently unable to call at #HeathrowTerminals." Those having to take alternative routes will have their tickets accepted on other lines at no extra cost.
National Rail said on its website: "A fire next to the track between Heathrow Terminals and London Paddington means trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to 30 minutes or cancelled. Disruption is expected until 12:00".
Affected routes include the Elizabeth line between Heathrow Terminal 5 and Shenfield and the Heathrow Express between Heathrow Terminal 5 and London Paddington. Tickets will be accepted on the following routes at no extra cost:
- London Underground on the Piccadilly line
- Local buses between Hayes & Harlington and Heathrow
- Great Western Railway between London Paddington Reading
- South Western Railway between London Waterloo and Reading
National Rail later said: "Lines have now reopened following a fire next to the track between Heathrow Terminals and London Paddington. However, whilst service recovers, trains running between these stations may still be delayed by up to 30 minutes or cancelled."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.