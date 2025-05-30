TfL Tube status updates: Severe delays on District and Hammersmith and City lines - Central affected
Transport for London (TfL) has posted an update this morning saying there are severe delays on the District Line. It says: “District Line: Severe delays due to an earlier points failure at West Ham. Tickets are being accepted on the Elizabeth line, London Buses, DLR, C2C and South Western Railway.”
There are also severe delays on the Hammersmith and City line, with a part suspension also in place. TfL says: “Hammersmith and City Line: No service between Barking and Liverpool Street and SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line while we fix a points failure at West Ham. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses and C2C.”
Meanwhile there are minor delays on the Central line. There are currently minor delays between Leytonstone and Epping.
TfL adds: “Central Line: Minor delays between Leytonstone and Epping due to train cancellations. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.” If you are planning to travel on London Tube lines it is advised to keep up to date with the TfL website so you can be aware of any delays or cancellations.
