There are big delays on the roads as tens of thousands of people head home after the Glastonbury Festival.

There are big delays on the roads around Worthy Farm with significant queues to exit the site. Some fans took to the exit gates immediately after the headline performance from SZA, while others stayed the night to leave this morning (Monday 1 July) - and most are heading for the exits this morning.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix reports: "Delays due to Glastonbury at Worthy Farm with many local side road closures on routes between Glastonbury to Pilton and around the festival site. Many side roads on and off the A361 and A37 are closed throughout. Temporary lights may be used to control car park traffic."

There are big delays on the roads as tens of thousands of people head home after the Glastonbury Festival. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The latest update from Inrix says: "Queueing traffic due to people leaving Glastonbury at Worthy Farm with many local side road closures on Routes between Glastonbury to Pilton and around the festival site. Congestion to the A361 which is queuing from West Pennard all the way back to Pilton.” People had been told the best time to leave to avoid queues was between midnight and 7am on Monday and long waits are likely between 8am and 5pm.

The M5 is also closed in Somerset. National Highway says that a police incident has seen the motorway shut both ways by police between Junction 23 for Bridgwater and Junction 24 for Huntworth. There are “severe delays” in both directions and traffic caught within the closures will be turned around from the rear of the queue. Police urged those leaving the site after SZA's set last night to drive safely, be patient and listen to guidance from stewards. Thousands of revellers leaving the site on Monday have been urged to take all their belongings and tidy their campsite.

Andy Rock, 55, from west Somerset, team leader for litter pickers on the Pyramid Stage, told the PA news agency on Monday: "There's about 300 staff down here this morning, and they all got up early in the morning to pick the litter to clear up from last night. They've been doing that for the last four days and every morning it's a bit messy in the morning, but this place is absolutely spotless by about 10-11 o'clock.