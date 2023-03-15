Train travel app Trainline stopped working on Wednesday (15 March) leaving visitors unable to access bookings or view train times as a result of the outage. Down Detector, a site which tracks outages on popular sites, has registered more than 200 incidents relating to Trainline, with the app appearing to go down at around 2 pm. A few outages were reported at around 12 pm.
Earlier, Trainline announced sales had dropped as a result of the rail strikes happening this week. PA news agency reports, industrial action has seen the site lose between £5 million and £6 million in sales for each day of the strike but the underlying earnings in 2022- 2023 are expected to be in line with market expectations.
Jody Ford, chief executive of Trainline told PA: “Trainline delivered record net ticket sales, with growth led by international consumers, which became a one billion euro business for the first time. A key driver is the arrival of carrier competition on key European routes, particularly in Spain, where we are increasingly positioning ourselves as the aggregator of choice.”