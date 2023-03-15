Around 200 people have reported an outage on the Trainline app

Train travel app Trainline stopped working on Wednesday (15 March) leaving visitors unable to access bookings or view train times as a result of the outage. Down Detector , a site which tracks outages on popular sites, has registered more than 200 incidents relating to Trainline, with the app appearing to go down at around 2 pm. A few outages were reported at around 12 pm.

Around 200 people have reported an outage on the Trainline app

Earlier, Trainline announced sales had dropped as a result of the rail strikes happening this week. PA news agency reports, industrial action has seen the site lose between £5 million and £6 million in sales for each day of the strike but the underlying earnings in 2022- 2023 are expected to be in line with market expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement