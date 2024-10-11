Trains going to and from London Victoria delayed after incident - Gatwick services also cancelled
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Train services have been delayed and others have been cancelled altogether after a points failure on the railway line. According to reports, this failure happened somewhere between London Victoria and Brighton.
Disruption has lasted all day, and passengers have faced continuous problems on railway lines connecting London with the south east.
Posting on X earlier today, Gatwick Express - which cancelled services all day - said: “A points failure at London Victoria means that Gatwick Express services that run between Brighton and London Victoria will be suspended.
“Southern services that run to and from London Victoria may be subject to amendments, meaning they may terminate and restart at a different station to normal, or will be diverted to and from London Bridge instead.
“Journeys may take an extra 15 minutes longer than usual, so please allow some extra time and check before you travel.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.