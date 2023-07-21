TUI is launching new direct flights to a popular winter sun destination for the first time as it unveiled its 2024 holiday programme.

The budget airline is offering the UK’s only direct flights to the Egyptian resort of Luxor from London Gatwick and Manchester Airport. It comes after TUI launched flights to the lesser-known Egyptian destination of Marsa Alam earlier this year.

The TUI flights will be part of the new River Nile cruises which are due to set sail from winter next year, with departures from Gatwick and Manchester weekly on Thursdays from 1 November 2024 to 24 April 2025.

TUI is launching new direct flights to the Egyptian resort of Luxor from November 2024 (Photo: Adobe)

The itinerary will take in some of Egypt’s most famous ancient sights sailing between Luxor and Aswan with Egyptologists onboard for expert insights.

Those who prefer to stay on dry land can choose from a range of hotels positioned on the banks of the River Nile, including resorts in Sharm El Sheik, Hurghada and Marsa Alam. Most of TUI’s hotels sit within walking distance of Luxor city centre which is dubbed the greatest open-air museum in the world.

Luxor is located on the east bank of the River Nile in southern Egypt and is on the site of ancient Thebes, the pharaoh’s capital during the 16th century BC to the 11th century BC.

The city surrounds two surviving ancient monuments, the Luxor Temple and Karnak Temple, which are a huge draw for tourists. Meanwhile, the royal tombs of the Valley of the Kings and the Valley of the Queen’s sit on the river’s west bank.

Richard Sofer, Commercial Director for TUI UK, comments: “We’re delighted to have an incredible range of holidays on sale today with the low deposits and direct debit options we know are so important in helping customers plan and budget.

“With exclusive direct flying in North and West Africa, exciting new additions in Egypt and a multitude of beach and city hotels available from the Canaries to the Caribbean, Lapland to Iceland, travelling from 22 regional airports - whatever kind of getaway customers are after they’ll find it with TUI.”

In addition, direct flights to the West African destination of Senegal will return as part of TUI’s winter 2024 programme, with weekly departures from London Gatwick starting on 7 October next year.

