The UK Foreign Office has issued a warning as Storm Oscar is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds

An urgent weather warning has been issued for UK holidaymakers visiting Spain’s Canary Islands this week over the arrival of Storm Oscar.

Several weather alerts are now in place across the islands, including the tourist hotspots of Gran Canaria, La Palma and Tenerife.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Western Islands are expected to receive the worst of the weather, while Lanzarote and Fuerteventura will be less affected, although will still see heavy rain until Wednesday (7 June). The storm is forecast to batter the Canary Islands with rain showers and strong winds until Thursday (8 June), which could cause travel disruption.

An urgent weather warning has been issued for UK holidaymakers visiting Spain (Photo: Getty Images)

Spain’s Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued two orange weather warnings for storms covering swathes of the islands on Wednesday and Thursday, with winds forecast to reach up to 55mph.

Yellow alerts have also been put in place for rain, covering all of El Hierro and La Gomera, with tourists warned of a risk of strong waves and possible localised flooding.

The UK Foreign Office said in a statement: “Storm Oscar is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Canary Islands between Monday 5 and Thursday 8 June. There are weather warnings in place, please see the website of the Spanish Meteorological Agency for details.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Met Office has also issued a warning to travellers about the storm. In a post on Twitter it said: “Storm Oscar has been named by the Spanish Met Service.

“The low pressure will slowly move northwards over the coming days. Storm Oscar will bring heavy rain and brisk winds to the Canary Islands this week, leading to the risk of some localised flooding.”

It comes as the Met Office is predicting the hottest day of the year so far in the UK this week, with temperatures set hit 27C on Thursday (8 June). Wales and south-west England are expected to have the warmest temperatures, while some showers are likely towards the end of the week in the South of England towards the end of the week.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “There will be lots of dry weather, with the sunnier skies always in the West and cloudier skies always in the East. Going forward, temperatures are going to be similar if not a little bit higher towards the end of the week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This West-East split will be continuing with temperatures as well, so in western parts of the UK, temperatures will rise to around the mid 20s while the eastern side of the UK is more likely to see mid to high teens. Particularly on the coast it will remain quite chilly in the East and quite cloudy at times.”

Temperatures are forecast to stay dry and sunny across much of the UK throughout the first half of the week, with conditions to become windier in the South West heading towards the weekend, including a risk of showers and cool breezes across the South.