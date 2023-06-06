Airlines have been advised to cancel up to 30% of flights on strike days at some airports

UK holidaymakers are being warned to brace for fresh disruption at airports due to ongoing strike action in France.

French air traffic controllers are striking on Tuesday 6 June until 6am on Wednesday 7 June, forcing dozens of flights to be cancelled.

The French Civil Aviation Authority has advised all airlines to cancel up to 30% of flights on strike days at some airports in France, with walkouts expected to affect Paris’ Orly and Beauvais airports, plus Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Nantes and Nice.

Air France has said it will operate all long-haul flights and all flights to and from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, but three out of every 10 flights from Paris-Orly Airport and some other airports are likely to be cancelled.

Passengers are being warned to expect delays at airports and possible last-minute flight cancellations due to the walkout.

Air France said in a statement: “Delays and last-minute cancellations cannot be ruled out. The flight schedule is up to date and customers affected by cancelled flights have been notified individually by SMS, e-mail or via the Air France application.

“For customers whose flight is cancelled, a voucher or a full refund in the event that they no longer travel. Air France regrets this strike action and is doing everything possible to limit the impact on its customers.”

Air traffic controllers are among those protesting President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms, which would see the retirement age increase from 62 to 64. Protestors see the planned reforms as a threat to worker rights, but Macron argues it is economically necessary as the population ages.

In a speech earlier this year after the changes were enacted into law, he insisted the reforms were needed “to guarantee everyone’s pension”. He said: “They represent an effort, that’s true. Gradually working more means also producing more wealth for our whole country.” But many reject the changes as unfair, arguing the government could have instead raised taxes on the wealthy or employers.

Budget airline Ryanair has now handed over a petition signed by 1.1 million customers to the European Commission requesting that flights, particularly those going over France, be protected against air traffic control strikes.

The carrier is demanding the Commission protect 100% of overflights, plus a 21-day notice of strike action and a 72-hour notice of employee participation in air traffic control strikes.

It comes after Ryanair said in April that the strikes in France had forced it to cancel more than 3,300 flights already this year, which is branded “unfair” and “unacceptable”. In a statement, the airline said: “So far in 2023, French ATC had 32 days of strikes which have forced Ryanair to cancel 3,350 flights, mainly overflying France.

“It is unacceptable that France uses Min Service Legislation to protect French flights during these repeated ATC strikes, while overflights, none of which are operating to/from France, suffer all these cancellations. This is unfair. The EU must act now to protect overflights and the EU Single Market.

“Ryanair has repeatedly called on the EU Commission and Ursula von der Leyen to take action to protect EU passengers and overflights during repeated French ATC strikes. Ryanair calls on all passengers to sign our Protect Passengers - Keep EU Skies Open Petition .

“Do it today and send an urgent message to Ursula von der Leyen that EU citizens demand action to protect overflights during French ATC strikes.”

In a recent statement, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary complained that France’s location meant the cancellation of flights merely passing through its airspace was disruptive and polluting.

He said: “Our flights are full and we’re being forced to cancel flights. There is a simple solution for this. Other member states (Greece, Italy, and Spain) have laws that protect overflights.”

A spokesperson for the Commission said it had already called on member states to preserve 100% continuity of service for flights crossing strike-affected countries.

