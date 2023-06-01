Jet2 has issued a travel delay warning to all passengers flying from East Midlands Airport next week.

The budget airline urged holidaymakers to allow plenty of time for journeys to the airport as traffic is expected to be extremely busy around the airport between Wednesday 7 and Monday 12 June.

It said all Jet2 flights are scheduled to depart on time, but advised passengers to allow plenty of time to travel to the airport ahead of their flight.

Jet2 has issued a travel delay warning to all passengers flying from East Midlands Airport (Photo: Adobe)

The heavy traffic is due to the sold out Download Music Festival that is taking place at Donington Park between Thursday 8 and Sunday 11 June. For the first time ever, the 2023 festival will feature four headline sets in honour of the anniversary when it returns to Donington Park in Leicestershire next week - which sits just a short distance away from East Midlands Airport.

The popular music festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary, with rock and metal music titans Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon and Metallica set to headline the event. Metallica are due to play two “no-repeat” performances on Thursday and Saturday, with Bring Me The Horizon taking the headline slot on Friday and Slipknot on Saturday.

The three bands will be joined by more than 60 other UK and international heavyweights from rock and metal, including Evanescence, Parkway Drive, Disturbed, Pendulum, Asking Alexandria, among others.

In a warning to holidaymakers, Jet2 said: “The 20th Download Music Festival will take place at Donington Park between (Festival Dates - 08th-11th June 2023). We expect there to be increased traffic around East Midlands Airport between 07th June and 12th June 2023.

“Local roads are expected to be especially busy on Wednesday 7th, Thursday 8th, Friday 9th and Monday 12th June. If you are travelling to/from East Midlands Airport during this period, please check and plan routes in advance, allowing extra time to travel to the airport.

“If you are travelling by public transport, please check with your supplier in case of any changes to your journey times. All Jet2.com flights will operate to schedule during this time and check in will close 40 minutes prior to your flights departure time.”

In a separate warning, Jet2 told passengers travelling to and from Spain to be aware of strike action that is currently taking place. A Swissport Ground Handling strike is being carried out by staff on Thursday (1 June) which affects several major holiday spots in the country, including Barcelona, Lanzarote (Arrecife), Almeria and Reus.

The airline warned that the strike action could cause delays at these airports and urged passengers to arrive at least two hours before their flight is due to depart.

Jet2 said: “We wanted to let you know that Ground Handling strike action is taking place today, supported by the Swissport Ground Handling Service in Reus, Barcelona, Almeria and Lanzarote (Arrecife).