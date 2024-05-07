The M25 is set to be closed this weekend between junction 9 and 10 due to engineers installing a bridge. (Credit: Getty Images)

Drivers are being sent a warning ahead of a planned closure of the M25 after National Highways confirmed that the diversion route will take vehicles through London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez).

The diversion could prove costly for drivers, with those vehicles which do not meet that emissions standards facing a £12.50 Ulez fee for using the diversion route. Failure to pay the fee may result in a £180 charge, which is reduced to £90 is paid within 14 days.

Those who stick to the official diversion route have been told that there is no risk and no enforcement for the officially planned diversion route. However, drivers of non-compliant cars are warned that if they detract away from the planned route, the ULEZ fine will be enforced. National Highways senior project manager Jonathan Wade said: “Although the (Ulez) cameras will be active, no enforcement action will be taken.

“However, if you ignore the diversion signs and do your own thing, then if your vehicle’s not compliant you do run the risk of getting caught. You’ll be perfectly safe as long as you follow the diversion routes.”

When is the M25 closed?

The closure is planned to take place this weekend to facilitate the installation of a new bridge between junction 9 and junction 10. The closure will be in place from Friday (May 10) at 9pm until Monday (May 13) at 6am.

RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “While the general advice is to avoid driving if possible, people will still need to make essential journeys for work, to access medical care and to reach Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

“Planning ahead is absolutely vital. Rather than relying on a sat nav, check the planned diversion routes ahead of time and be prepared for long delays. It’s also a really good idea to check your vehicle’s oil and coolant levels, tyre pressure and tread depth all before setting off to reduce the chances of a very unwelcome breakdown.”