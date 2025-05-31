M5 traffic: Has the motorway reopened after fatal collision last night?
The M5 had been closed in both directions following a crash at 9pm yesterday (May 30). At the time of publication, the incident has claimed the lives of two adults in their 40s and a teenager. A second child has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
According to Avon and Somerset Police, a single-vehicle collision involving a white BMW took place between Junction 14 at Falfield and the Michaelwood services on the northbound carriageway.
Authorities closed the motorway in both direction between Junction 14 and Junction 13 (Stroud) while the scene was investigated.
The M5 was reopened southbound earlier this afternoon (May 30) and the northbound carriageway has now been reopened too - although one lane remains closed.
Confirming that X traffic was now moving again, a National Highways spokesperson said: “The M5 northbound between Junction 14 (Falfield) and Junction 13 (Stroud) has now reopened. Lane one (of three) remains closed with Avon and Somerset Police still working at the scene.
“[There are] delays of up to 60 minutes and approximately five miles of congestion on approach to Junction 14.
