Bank Holiday traffic on the M5 has come to a halt following a serious overnight crash.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to traffic monitoring service Inrix, the M5 northbound has been shut between Junction 11A (Gloucester/Cirencester) and Junction 11 (Gloucester/Golden Valley Bypass) due to accident investigation work after two cars collided at around 1am.

A diversion is in place, with drivers advised to follow the solid triangle signs via the A417 westbound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways confirmed the closure on X. A spokesperson said: “The M5 northbound remains closed between J11A Hucclecote Gloucester and J11 near Cheltenham due to an earlier collision. Police investigation work is complete, however due to barrier damages, our contractor teams are en route to the scene.”

CCTV images captured at 6.45am showewd the affected stretch of road completely empty as emergency and repair teams continued their work. Emergency services have already rushed to the scene overnight, with National Highways warning motorists to expect disruption throughout the morning.

At the time of publication, the Daily Express has reported that the incident has been cleared and the road re-opened.