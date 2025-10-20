Kayleigh and Chris Coll were parents to four children.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A GoFundMe page has been set up after the tragic death of Kayleigh and Chris Coll. The GoFundMe page reads: “On Sunday 12th October Kayleigh and Chris Coll were involved in a tragic heartbreaking accident and sadly they both lost their lives.

The impact of their deaths has hit everyone around them extremely hard but especially their 4 children Shyla, Alex, Kaizer and Emily who they leave behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kayleigh and Chris were soul mates the way they loved each other was beautiful. It was everything they both ever wanted. They were the kind of couple that made people believe in love again.

“Kayleigh was the most selfless thoughtful person always putting everyone else’s needs before her own. She fought tirelessly for all of the children’s needs and didn’t stop until she got them what they deserved.

“Kayleigh always longed to be a mum and she shown us all how to be the best one before she became one herself, it was always written in the stars that she would be amazing at it.

Kayleigh and Chris Coll, described as ‘the kind of couple that made people believe in love again,’ have died. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

“No matter what was going on in her own life she always took the time out to help whoever was in need. Everywhere she went she touched everyone’s soul and created amazing memories with the people who knew her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was more than just a friend, she was a caring, kind, fun and energetic woman who spent her life doing what was best for everyone around her and advocating for her wonderful children. She was the best friend you could ever have. She was incredibly special.

“Chris, what an amazing man and father behind that tough exterior he was a warm, gentle and kind soul he wasn’t just a friend he was a brother. His sense of humour could light up a room and beneath that strong surface was a man full of love to give.

“The love, commitment and values he had in life were completely on par with Kayleigh which is why it was fitting they were matched and became man and wife. Chris was incredibly resilient and strong especially with what life had thrown at him losing his brother and his mother. Having the family he always deserved was beautiful to watch.

“Unfortunately due to the loss of them both, the funeral costs on both families are huge alongside trying to figure out arrangements for the children and sorting out their home. All their friends are setting up this Go Fund Me as a way to relieve the pressure from both families with their full support to help with funeral costs at this heartbreaking time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anything left over will be given to the families and split equally between the four children to ensure they receive the love and support that Kayleigh and Chris always wanted.

“I’ll always walk with a tear in my eye, but that tear will carry every laugh, every memory, and every moment we shared. Thank you — for being the person you were, for the time we had, for the good and the bad, and for letting me walk beside you through it all. I know somehow, we’ll still walk alongside each other forever. I love you, always.”

“Fly high with your angel wings Twinks & Chris, please keep heavens door open for us all/” Let those beautiful fairy wings lift you both together, free and at peace, surrounded by the same love and light you gave to everyone around you

From the bottom of our hearts we would like to thank each and every one of you that has donated so far to the Go Fund Me for Kayleigh and Chris Coll. The generosity, love and compassion we have received has been incredibly overwhelming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every contribution no matter how small has made a real difference to all of us in a heartbreaking time. We’ve recently decided to raise the Go fund me goal to help with the ongoing needs of the children.

“Their family members who have stepped in to take care/custody of the children will now have to make adaptations to their existing homes and vehicles so that everything is safe and accessible for the 4 children. We know times are hard for so many, and we are incredibly humbled by what has been raised so far.

“We all thank you, The families and friends of Chris & Kayleigh Coll x.”

Chris and Kayleigh Coll were found dead in a camper van in Burley, near the New Forest Cider Festival. Their bodies were found after police and paramedics were called to the vehicle parked in Pound Lane, Burley, in the New Forest in Hampshire.