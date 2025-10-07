Tributes have been paid to dad Chris Weldon, who was in his forties, after his sudden death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dad-of-one Chris Weldon, who was in his forties, has died suddenly. A GoFundMe page has been set up which reads: “My name is Abi and my self and his family are fundraising in memory of deeply cherished Father, Son, Partner and friend, Chris, to help give him the dignified and loving farewell he truly deserves.

“We’re hoping to raise funds to support the costs of his funeral, service, flowers, and other arrangements that will allow family and friends to come together and celebrate his life properly. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help ease the financial burden and ensure Chris is honoured in the way he deserves.

“Dates of service will be updated when appropriate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Weldon was from St Budeaux in Plymouth, Devon. Abi Mills, who set up the GoFundMe page, paid tribute to Chris on Facebook and wrote: “Rest in peace. My Peter Pan hopefully causing mayhem with your brother up there!

Chris Weldon who has been described as a “deeply cherished father, son, partner and friend," has died suddenly. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

“Will always love you and fight your cornever for ever! Still doesn’t feel real. 💔💔. Thank you to everyone who has donated and shared so far it means everything x.”

On October 3, 2025, Michelle Chapman shared an update on the GoFundMe page for Chris Weldon and wrote: “Hey everyone thank you so so much for your kind donations on behalf of the family. And thank you abi for starting this. We appreciate all the help x.”

On October 6, 2025, Abi Mills gave another update on the GoFundMe page and wrote: “Thank you to everyone who has donated so far, first lot of donations have been sent to Chris mum, hopefully we can keep going and make sure he has the dignified send of he deserves , again, thank you to everyone for helping at such a difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Gill took to Facebook to pay tribute to Chris Weldon and wrote: “R.I.P to my old class mate Chris Weldon x.” A tribute to Chris has also been shared in the Facebook page for Southway Comprehensive, Plymouth. Sarah Williams wrote: “Rip Chris WEldon. Was at southway in the 90’s.”