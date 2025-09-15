Jack Ricketts leaves behind his three-year-old daughter Eliza and fiancée.

Georgina Ricketts and her family are trying to come to terms with the devastating loss of her brother Jack Ricketts, who has tragically died at 29, leaving behind his fiancée and three-year-old daughter Eliza.

Georgina paid tribute to Jack on Facebook and wrote: “Jack, my big brother, I am honestly heartbroken. To know your not just over the road anymore or just a message away hurts more than anything ever has. It has been an absolute honour to have you as my big brother and there is nothing I hold more pride in than that; you are and forever will be the strongest, most selfless person I have ever come across.

“I pray that you know just how proud I am of you, you’ve spent the last 3 years battling and fighting whilst still putting everyone before yourself, even to the very end. You can rest now Jack, you take it easy.

Tributes have been paid to dad Jack Ricketts, who has died tragically at just 29. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

“I promise you that I will make sure your memory lives on in everything I do and I promise you that Eliza will grow up knowing just how great and just how strong her daddy was and I will make sure she knows just how much you adored her.

“You were so loved jack and if love could’ve saved you, you would’ve lived forever. This will never be a goodbye, just a see you soon. I love you Jack, forever my big brother. “

Jack Ricketts was only 26 when he was diagnosed with cancer and he bravely fought the disease for three years, before tragically passing away from it at just 29-years-old. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his three-year-old-daughter, Eliza and partner.

The GoFundMe page reads: “Jack was many things to many people - a dad, a son, a brother, a fiancé, and a friend. But if you asked anyone what his most important role was, the answer would always be the same: being a daddy to Eliza. She was his whole world. At just 3 years old, Eliza has faced the heartbreaking loss of her daddy after his courageous 3-year battle with cancer.

“Jack was diagnosed at only 26 years old and fought with incredible strength and determination until he passed at just 29. Through it all, his greatest motivation was creating as many memories as possible with his little girl and surrounding her with love.

“Now, as Eliza grows up without her dad by her side, we want to honour Jack’s memory by ensuring his daughter has the support and stability he worked so hard to give her. His greatest wish was for her to have a bright and secure future, even if he couldn’t be there to give it to her himself.

“Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than words can express. Any donation, no matter the size, will help ease the burden and provide Eliza with comfort and stability for her future.”