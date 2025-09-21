Tributes have been paid to young dad Jordan Thomas, known as "JT", who has died at just 25.

Jordan Thomas has tragically died at just 25, leaving behind his partner Shannon and young daughter, four-year-old Nova -Rae. Jordan Thomas, who was from Preston, was a Sunday league footballer who played for Buckshaw FC after joining from AFC Bamber last season.

The Lancashire Sunday League Football paid tribute to Jordan Thomas on X and wrote: “The Lancashire Sunday Football League are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jordan Thomas aged 25.

“Jordan was a well liked and well respected player at both Buckshaw FC and AFC Bamber, he will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

“As a mark of respect to Jordan and his family, we would like to invite our players, officials and spectators to observe a minutes silence before our games this Sunday.

“Our thoughts & prayers are with Jordan’s family & friends.

Jordan Thomas tragically dies at just 25, leaving behind his partner and little girl who ‘he doted on.' Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

“RIP Jordan ♥️”

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Jordan Thomas’s family which reads: “My name is Susan, it's with the deepest sadness in my heart that I need to raise funds for the funeral of Jordan on behalf of Shannon his partner of seven years their little girl Nova -Rae, his mum Kelly, dad Stu , step dad Liam and siblings.

“Jordan had emergency surgery for a burst ulcer, he had sepsis and bravely fought until he sadly passed away in the early hours of 13/9/25. Aged just 25. JT was the kindest soul who would go above and beyond for anyone.

“ He lived for his family and doted on his little girl. His passion was football and he made some amazing friends along the way. I just thought it would be nice to give JT the send off he truly deserves with any left over funds going in a bank account for his little girl.”

The Preston North End Community Trust, known as the PNE Community Trust, paid tribute to Jordan Thomas on Facebook and wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jordan Thomas.

“Jordan joined the Trust in 2022 through the Government-funded Kickstart programme, where he worked with us for six months. During his time here, he made a positive contribution and will be fondly remembered.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Jordan’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Four days ago, Jordan’s father Stuart paid tribute to him on Facebook and wrote: “Jordan Thomas New: we have had the heartbreaking news that my lad passed away on Saturday. I can’t express my gratitude to each and every person that turned up at hospital in person and all the people that were at the end of phones. I love Jordan and always will until my last breath x.

“If you know me you’ll know I’m a neanderthal with technology that’s why I’ve tagged JT at the top to hopefully reach the people he knows.”

Stuart Thomas also said: “Jordan Lee Thomas will be cremated at charnock crematorium on 3rd of October 2025 at 16.30.

“I’m going to the funeral directors in the morning and I will find out when Jordan will be at the chapel rest, visiting times and the contact details if you need to visit out of working hours. I will post on here once I have gathered all the relevant information and hopefully the people who need to see it will.