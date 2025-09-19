Chloe McDermott leaves behind her partner Peter, parents Stephen and Evelyn, brother Stephen and sister Carly.

A young teacher Chloe McDermott from Northern Ireland, has tragically died. She worked at Hill Croft School in Newtownabbey, who have paid tribute to Chloe on their Facebook page. Newtonabbey is located just north of the capital city, Belfast, in County Antrim.

Hill Croft School wrote: “Chloe McDermott

“17/09/94-14/09/25

“It is with deep sadness that we let our school community know of the passing of one of our teachers Chloe McDermott.

“Chloe came to Hill Croft for her final year teaching practice in 2021 and remained as a teacher across the school, working in Foundation Stage in recent years. She was a dedicated and innovative young teacher who gave her all to her pupils. Her meticulous preparation and attention to every detail brought fun, energy, and sparkle to all aspects of learning in her class.

“Chloe was a bold and fierce young woman, known and loved throughout the school. Her positivity, ready smile, and sunny demeanour moved with her wherever she went. She was always willing to help her colleagues and was a loyal friend to many. Her sense of humour and love for life will never be forgotten.

“Chloe fought a valiant battle against cancer over the last nine months. She remained positive in her outlook the whole way through and maintained her colourful sense of style, even on difficult days.

“Our school community is grieving her loss, and our thoughts and prayers go to her family, parents Stephen and Evelyn, brother Stephen, sister Carly and partner Peter.

“A book of condolence will be opened from 22 September- 10 October for anyone from our community to contribute to.

“The school’s charity of the year is Action Cancer. All funds raised this year will be donated in her honour.

“Pink isn’t just a colour, it’s an attitude too!” Chloe McDermott.”

In response to the tribute to Chloe McDermott by the school, one person wrote: “School definitely won't be the same place without Chloe sashaying down the corridor in her bright colours and rocking her bows xx She loved Hill Croft for all the right reasons and loved the pupils even more! Xx The world really is a cruel place but one thing is for sure- she will be #forever30 Thinking of her family and all her friends over the coming days, weeks and months ahead xxx.”

Another person wrote: “It is really bittersweet to read all the lovely comments on this tribute, it's so clear that so many parents and pupils just loved Chloe, and she made a huge difference in so many lives. I'm sure her family are so proud of her for this, and for her positivity during her final fight. I'm thinking about them all and praying for them at this incredibly difficult time xx.”