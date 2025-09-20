Joseph Rose leaves behind his wife Kate and their two children, Ahren, aged three, and Thalia, aged two.

A family has been left devastated after the death of Joseph Rose who has tragically passed away at just 31. Joseph Rose, who is from Totnes, Devon, was married to wife Kate and the couple had two children, Ahren, three and Thalia, two.

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of the family which reads: “Just six weeks ago, Joseph suddenly became unwell and was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma, a rare and extremely aggressive form of blood cancer. One week after his diagnosis, he passed away on Thursday 4th of September.

“Joseph faced this final initiation with the same qualities he carried throughout his life: courage, dignity, playfulness, curiosity, and a profound connection to spirit. Even in the face of such a fierce and fast-moving illness, he met it with an open heart. He saw his illness as a deep opportunity - to understand disease and healing from the inside out, through direct lived experience.

“He leaves behind his young family - Kate, and their children, Ahren and Thalia (ages 2 and 3) - as well as his parents, Julie and David, his brother Tiger, and a vast community of loved ones whose lives were forever touched by his energy, generosity, and light.

Grieving family of young father Joseph Rose are trying to come to terms with his tragic death at just 31. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

The GoFundMe also read: “The community has come together to launch this crowdfund to help cover urgent costs, create stability in the months ahead, and to nurture a future where this young family can grow with care, stability and love. This fundraiser is more than just a response to loss—it is a deep prayer for the future. It is a way to begin rebuilding a foundation after the sudden and devastating passing of Joseph.

“Kate is now a full time single mother of two young children, aged 2 and 3. With Joseph as the family’s sole earner, the family has no source of income. Your support will help ease the immediate financial pressure - contributing to essential needs like childcare, so Kate can have moments to rest, grieve, and tend to practical matters - while also creating space to plan for the road ahead, one step at a time.”

According to the GoFundMe, Joseph Rose, 31, “ co-founded The Living Projects in Totnes, a community connection space & food-growing initiative, and went on to become one of the youngest District Councillors in the country. Through his words, actions, and leadership, he embodied the spirit of a generation working for change on this planet.”

The GoFundMe also reads: “In true Joseph style, he met and fell deeply in love with Kate in early 2021. Within months they married, and soon after welcomed their first child, Ahren. Their daughter, Thalia followed just a year later. Joseph embraced fatherhood with the same passion and devotion he brought to everything else in life — hands-on, caring, playful, and full of fun. With Kate, he created a warm and nurturing family home in their beloved off-grid community land at Oakwood, Devon.”