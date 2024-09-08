Man taken to hospital after crash which closed major Sheffield road
A road was closed earlier this afternoon, Sunday, September 8, following a crash involving a car and a bike.
South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 1.22pm following reports of a collision.
A spokesperson for the force said: “It is reported that a blue Kia Niro and an electric bike were involved in the collision.
“The ambulance service attended and a 23-year-old man, who was the cyclist, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.
“Part of Abbeydale Road was closed for a short period of time but has since reopened.”
The crash happened near the bus stop outside the Mother of God Church, close to the junction with St Ronan’s Road.
