A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on a major road in Sheffield.

A road was closed earlier this afternoon, Sunday, September 8, following a crash involving a car and a bike.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 1.22pm following reports of a collision.

A spokesperson for the force said: “It is reported that a blue Kia Niro and an electric bike were involved in the collision.

“The ambulance service attended and a 23-year-old man, who was the cyclist, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

“Part of Abbeydale Road was closed for a short period of time but has since reopened.”

The crash happened near the bus stop outside the Mother of God Church, close to the junction with St Ronan’s Road.