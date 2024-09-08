Man taken to hospital after crash which closed major Sheffield road

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

8th Sep 2024, 5:21pm

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on a major road in Sheffield.

A road was closed earlier this afternoon, Sunday, September 8, following a crash involving a car and a bike.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 1.22pm following reports of a collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police at the scene of an incident on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, on Sunday, September 8, 2024placeholder image
Police at the scene of an incident on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, on Sunday, September 8, 2024 | National World

A spokesperson for the force said: “It is reported that a blue Kia Niro and an electric bike were involved in the collision.

“The ambulance service attended and a 23-year-old man, who was the cyclist, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

“Part of Abbeydale Road was closed for a short period of time but has since reopened.”

The crash happened near the bus stop outside the Mother of God Church, close to the junction with St Ronan’s Road.

Related topics:SheffieldPoliceTrafficSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice