The Royal Navy air defence destroyer HMS Diamond. (Picture: LPhot Chris Sellars/MoD/Crown Copyright)

Yemen's Houthis launched a drone attack on a British warship which was "successfully repelled", the UK Ministry of Defence has said.

HMS Diamond shot down the drone using its Sea Viper missile system yesterday, with no injuries or damage reported.

"These intolerable and illegal attacks are completely unacceptable and it is our duty to protect the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea," the MoD said.

"We want to thank the brave crew of HMS Diamond for their service to defend British and international interests."