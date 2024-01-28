Royal Navy warship HMS Diamond shoots down drones launched by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea
A Royal Navy warship has shot down a drone that was launched by rebels.
Yemen's Houthis launched a drone attack on a British warship which was "successfully repelled", the UK Ministry of Defence has said.
HMS Diamond shot down the drone using its Sea Viper missile system yesterday, with no injuries or damage reported.
"These intolerable and illegal attacks are completely unacceptable and it is our duty to protect the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea," the MoD said.
"We want to thank the brave crew of HMS Diamond for their service to defend British and international interests."
HMS Diamond is a Type 45 destroyer based in Portsmouth, and part of the Carrier Task Group for the new Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers.
