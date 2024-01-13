It comes after the US and the UK conducted strikes on Friday hitting 28 locations and more than 60 targets

The US have launched a new air strike on a Houthi target in Yemen. The attack against a radar site was carried out by the Navy destroyer USS Carney using Tomahawk land attack missiles.

The US-led strikes were launched in response to a recent spate of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. Described as “follow-on action” by US Central Command, the US military determined the radar site was putting commercial vessels in the Red Sea at risk.

It comes after the US and the UK conducted strikes against the Houthi rebels on Friday (January 12) hitting 28 locations and more than 60 targets. Houthi officials said that five people were killed, with another six injured. It was not confirmed if the casualties were civilians or rebels.

The impact the Houthi attacks have had on worldwide trading routes. Credit: Kim Mogg

The US Navy have warned American-flagged ships to steer clear of areas around Yemen in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden for the next 72 hours. The warning came as Houthis vowed fierce retaliation for the US-led strikes, raising the fear of wider conflict in the region.

US military and White House officials said they expected the Houthis to try to strike back. President Joe Biden warned on Friday that the group could face further strikes. Biden told reporters in Pennsylvania: “We will make sure that we respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behaviour along with our allies.”

Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused the US, UK, and allies of “blatant armed aggression” against Yemen at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday. Nebenzia warned that “if the escalation continues, the entire Middle East could encounter a catastrophe”.

The attack has also been condemned by Iran, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani stating: “Arbitrary attacks will have no result other than fuelling insecurity and instability in the region.”