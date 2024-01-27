Marlin Luanda: Fire on British oil tanker in the Gulf extinguished following strike by Houthi rebels
The Marlin Luanda caught fire after another strike from Houthi rebels.
A blaze on a British-linked oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden has been put out after firefighting efforts continued through the night following a strike by Houthi rebels.
The UK and its allies "reserve the right to respond appropriately" following the latest attack claimed by the Iran-backed group, the government has said.
The Marlin Luanda went up in flames on Friday after Houthi threats to shipping in the region persisted despite the latest round of joint US-UK strikes against rebel sites in Yemen. The ship is operated on behalf of Trafigura but is managed by Oceonix Services Ltd, a company registered in the UK.
In a statement, Trafigura confirmed a fire in the ship’s cargo tank had been extinguished with the help of Indian, US and French Navy vessels and all crew were safe.
"We are pleased to confirm that all crew on board the Marlin Luanda are safe and the fire in the cargo tank has been fully extinguished," a spokesperson said.
"The vessel is now sailing towards a safe harbour. The crew continues to monitor the vessel and cargo closely.
"We would like to recognise the exceptional dedication and bravery of the ship’s master and crew who managed to control the fire in highly difficult circumstances, as well as the essential assistance provided by Indian, United States and French navy vessels to achieve this outcome.
"No further vessels operating on behalf of Trafigura are currently transiting the Gulf of Aden and we continue to assess carefully the risks involved in any voyage, including in respect of security and safety of the crew, together with shipowners and customers."
Foreign secretary Lord Cameron this week embarked on a trip the Middle East in a diplomatic bid to reduce tensions as the Israeli bombardment of Gaza continues.
