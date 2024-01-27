94-year-old Vincent went missing earlier this week. (Picture: NationalWorld)

Police searching for a missing pensioner have found a body.

Bedfordshire Police have been searching for 94-year-old Vincent from Linslade, who was last seen around Wednesday evening (January 24). Now, officers have confirmed that a body has been located.

Posting on X, the police force said: "Officers searching for missing Vincent from Linslade yesterday discovered a body in the Grand Union Canal in Leighton Buzzard.

