Bedfordshire police locate a body in search for missing pensioner Vincent
94-year-old Vincent went missing earlier this week, police said.
Police searching for a missing pensioner have found a body.
Bedfordshire Police have been searching for 94-year-old Vincent from Linslade, who was last seen around Wednesday evening (January 24). Now, officers have confirmed that a body has been located.
Posting on X, the police force said: "Officers searching for missing Vincent from Linslade yesterday discovered a body in the Grand Union Canal in Leighton Buzzard.
"Formal identification is yet to take place, but his family have been informed and our thoughts are with Vincent’s loved ones during this difficult time."
