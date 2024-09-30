Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a “loving” woman who was killed in crash while horses ran into a major road in Scotland.

Lesley McTear, 59, from the Dreghorn area died after a crash between a car and a van on the A737 at Howwood, Renfrewshire, at about 3.10am on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and ambulance attended and Ms McTear, who was a passenger in the Mercedes A-Class car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leslie McTear died after a crash on the A737, say police. | Scotland Police

In a statement, Ms McTear’s family said: “Lesley was a loving wife, mother, grandma and daughter in law. As a family, we are deeply saddened by the events that have caused such a void in our family.

“Lesley was the glue that kept us all together and anyone who was lucky enough to know Lesley was showered by her unconditional love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 52-year-old man driving the car was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow while a 33-year-old man who was also a passenger was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley. The man driving the MAN Box van, 59, was also taken to the Paisley hospital where both men were assessed.

At about the same time, police received calls reporting six horses running loose on the road, and four of the horses later died after being struck by vehicles. Two horses were taken to safety.

The road closed for an investigation and reopened at 2pm.

Sergeant Jack Swindells, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died and everyone involved. Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone who can assist with our investigation who has not already spoken to officers is asked to get in touch.”

Police Scotland are asking anyone who can help to call 101, quoting incident number 0291 of September 23 2024.