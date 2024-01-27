RAF Lakenheath previously housed American nuclear missiles following the Cold War.

American nuclear warheads are set to be stored in an RAF base here in the UK, according to reports.

Against the backdrop of a growing threat from Russia, nuclear weapons three times as strong as the Hiroshima bomb would be located at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk. The USA previously placed nuclear missiles at RAF Lakenheath during the Cold War, removing them in 2008.

Pentagon documents seen by the Telegraph reveal procurement contracts for a new facility at the airbase.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "It remains a longstanding UK and Nato policy to neither confirm nor deny the presence of nuclear weapons at a given location."

The news comes amid calls from senior figures on both sides of the Atlantic for the country to be prepared in case of a potential war between Nato forces and Russia. Earlier this week, General Sir Patrick Sanders, the outgoing head of the British Army, said its 74,000-strong ranks need to be bolstered by at least 45,000 reservists and citizens in order to be better readied for possible conflict.