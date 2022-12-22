3. Boris Johnson meets Zelensky in Ukraine

Johnson made the first of three visits to Ukraine while still Prime Minister in April. The visit had not been announced prior to his arrival, was revealed in a Twitter post by the Embassy of Ukraine to the UK. The post simply read: “surprise” followed by a winking emoji, and contained an image of Johnson and Zelensky sitting opposite each other at a table. Johnson had been vocal in his support for Zelensky and Ukraine. He made a surprise second trip to Ukraine in June. In August, just weeks before he left office Johnson returned and visited Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day. He is pictured meeting Zelensky on 24 August. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has caused the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the end of the Second World War. The Homes for Ukraine scheme has seen over 100,000 Ukrainians arrive in the UK since it started in March.