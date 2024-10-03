Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

21-year-old production operative who had the "ability to light up a room", Matthew Biggerstaff, was killed in tragic 'preventable' work incident.

A 21-year-old production operative was killed in tragic ‘preventable’ work incident, an inquest has heard. Matthew Biggerstaff, who had the “ability to light up a room”, died when a truck mounted mixing drum moved while he was in the process of cleaning it.

Mr Biggerstaff and two of his colleagues had been tasked to remove concrete which had set and accumulated on the interior walls of the drum at Taranto Limited’s main production site at Old Scarva Road in Tandragee on August 3, 2021.

The employees took turns to enter the interior of the drum, using an impact hammer to manually chip away hardened concrete. Access was gained by entering the access hatches located on either side of the drum. Whilst Mr Biggerstaff was completing this task, the drum rotated causing him to be ejected from the access hatch, drawn under the drum, and suffer fatal crush injuries.

The company pleaded guilty at Newry Crown Court to a single health and safety offence following an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI). Prosecutors in the PPS’s Fraud and Departmental Section worked closely with the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland to build a robust prosecution case.

Speaking after the hearing, HSENI Principal Inspector Justine McIntyre said: “This tragic and preventable incident resulted in a young man losing his life. Concrete operators must always consider if they can eliminate the need to enter the mixing drum to perform such activities.

"Where this is not possible, employers must ensure that an adequate and robust risk assessment and safe system of work is in place and that employees involved in the work activity have been suitably trained.”

Ms McIntyre added: "Performing cleaning and maintenance activities within the interior of concrete mixing drums presents safety risks which must be controlled. Both the truck and the mixing drum must be adequately locked out. Following lock-out, where there is any residual risk of the drum rotating, adequate measures must be taken to secure the drum and prevent it from moving when any person is inside.”

The investigation found that the drum had not been effectively locked-off, nor had the drum itself been secured to prevent any powered or inadvertent rotational movement. The company failed to conduct a suitable task specific risk assessment and implement a safe system of work including the use of appropriate control measures to mitigate the risk.

Following the tragedy, Mr Biggerstaff’s family described the former Tandragee Junior High School pupil as “a much loved son, brother, grandson, cousin and nephew”.

"Matthew had the ability to light up a room with his bubbly personality and his smile,” a family statement said. "Just like any young person of 21, he loved spending time with his friends and he was a great friend to so many people. We will remember him most for his smile and his hugs.”

The high regard in which Mr Biggerstaff was held was demonstrated by the large number of mourners who gathered to pay their respects at his funeral in Ballymore Parish Church in Tandragee.