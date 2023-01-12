The annual Glassdoor Best Places to Work has revealed the best UK places to work in 2023

The annual Glassdoor Best Places to Work survey has now been released - with the top place going to Bain & Company with a rating of 4.7 out of 5.

The management consulting company was praised by employees for its friendly culture, strong work-life balance and learning opportunities.

In second place was the software company ServiceNow, which was last year’s winner. Third place was Boston Consulting Group.

To be included, workplaces must employ 1,000 or more employees, with the winners ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the past year. Anonymous feedback by workers is provided on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

Google is the only company to feature on every UK list since 2015, and this year appeared seventh. There were 13 newcomers including the Office for National Statistics and Heathrow Airport.

Other notable names include Ocado Technology, Mastercard, Microsoft and Adobe. A total of 2.3 million employers were reviewed by Glassdoor for its annual list, with the average company rating coming in at 3.7.

Tech companies dominated the rankings, with 21 firms appearing in total. This is followed by nine finance firms, seven consulting businesses and four places specialising in manufacturing.

Some major companies didn’t make the list, with Meta and Sky Betting & Gaming appearing last year but failing to rank in 2023.

Glassdoor chief executive Christian Sutherland-Wong said: “The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences.

“It’s encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners.”

The top 50 places to work in 2023