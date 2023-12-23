Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a heart-warming display of kindness and holiday spirit, Sophia Agate, an inspiring 8-year-old from Doncaster, has donated 100 Christmas gifts to the children’s ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Sophia has captured the hearts and minds of her local community with this selfless act, showing us that age is no barrier when it comes to making a positive impact. The young philanthropist channelled her Christmas cheer into ensuring those spending their Christmas at the hospital still had a present under the tree.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea developed during the Covid-19 pandemic when Sophia became concerned that Santa wouldn’t be able to travel overseas or enter the hospital to give presents to children. Sophia said: “I wanted to make sure children had some presents because I want to make people happy. It made me feel very happy that I could help others and make them have a nice Christmas too.”

The 100 presents have been carefully selected to cover a diverse range of ages and interests, include toys, books, and other delightful surprises.

Sophia appearing on This Morning (Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Foundation Trust)

Sophia’s mum, Kirsty Agate, said: “I am incredibly proud of the selfless kind little girl Sophia is. Sophia has always been the sort of child that gives and never wants anything in return. It’s been heart-warming to see the amount of people that are so willing to help Sophia to help others. I hope as she grows her passion for helping others continues.”

“Sophia’s brother has been helped by DRI on a few occasions and we will always be so grateful for all they did for him, so when I sat Sophia down and asked her where she would like to donate the gifts to this year she said she would like some to go to the hospital to be able to bring a smile to some really poorly children that may not be able to spend Christmas at home.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary were overwhelmed with thanks after Sophia's unexpected and generous gesture. Helen Mee, Senior Sister on the Children’s Ward, said: “Sophia’s gesture is truly touching and embodies the spirit of giving that defines this season. We are really grateful for the joy she has brought to our young patients who might not get to spend Christmas at home with their families. She has helped to make some joyous memories out of unfortunate situations. Thank you Sophia!”