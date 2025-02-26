A popular gorilla has died aged 45 at a Kent animal park.

Tebe, a western lowland gorilla, lived at Howletts Wild Animal Park near Canterbury, Kent after being rescued from a research centre in Gabon at the age of two, by the late John Aspinall.

Keepers have now said the gorilla, which became one of the park’s favourites for her strong character, died this week following an “acute cardiac event.”

The park took to social media to make the announcement: "It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Tebe our much loved 45 year old western lowland gorilla.

“Tebe suffered an acute cardiac event which sadly she was unable to recover from. Tebe was born in Gabon and lived her early days at a research centre, she was rescued by the late John Aspinall who brought her to Howletts aged two.

“She was a strong character and a much loved gorilla by keepers and visitors alike. Intelligent, observant and inquisitive, Tebe always made new keepers work to win her affection but once earned she was a joy to work with, forming close bonds with her keepers.

“Tebe’s legacy lives on through her two sons, Ebeki who heads up a family group at Howletts and Kebu who has been returned to the wild and lives in the Congo."

Tributes have since poured in from visitors who loved watching Tebe at the park. One comment said: “So sad to hear of beautiful Tebe passing she became one of mine and my daughter’s fav gorillas we would always go see her every time we visited and when we were having tough days after I lost my parents we would go find her and just sit. Our sincere condolences go out to everyone at howletts she was a special girl xx”

Another wrote: “So very sad to hear the sad news. Let’s all remember her contribution to the species and how her son was returned to the wild. May your fantastic conservation work continue. X” One said: “So sad, seen her so many times over the years. Thoughts go out to everyone at Aspinall and all who cared for her xx.”