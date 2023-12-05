The devastating Aberfan disaster in 1966 claimed the lives of 116 children and 28 adults

Rescue workers at the scene of the wrecked Pantglas Junior School at Aberfan, South Wales, where a coal tip collapsed killing over 190 children and their teachers. (Keystone/Getty Images)

A manhunt has been launched while a school and childcare centre were placed into lockdown as South Wales Police attempt to find a suspect following the stabbing of a 29-year-old woman. The incident took place in the former coal mining village of Aberfan and police enquiries are ongoing.

The serious assault took place just after 9am today (December 5). The headteacher of nearby Greenfield School confirmed on social media that the school was put into lockdown by police as a precautionary measure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today at approximately 9.10am to reports of an incident in Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil. We sent one emergency ambulance, one air ambulance and one Cymru High Acuity Response unit to the scene where advanced critical care support was delivered. We conveyed one patient by road to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment.

Aberfan is located four miles south of the town of Merthyr Tydfil and became well-known following a tragic incident in 1966. The disaster left an indelible mark on the local community and was thrust back into the public spotlight following an episode of Netflix's The Crown in 2019.

Rescue workers continue their search for victims of the Aberfan disaster, in South Wales (Jim Gray/Getty Images)

What happened in Aberfan in 1966?

On October 21 of that year, a colliery spoil tip collapsed and buried Pantglass Junior School and nearby houses under an avalanche of slurry. The devastating incident claimed the lives of 116 children and 28 adults.

Queen Elizabeth II, deeply moved by the profound sorrow, visited Aberfan on October 29, 1966. Her Majesty met with grieving families, paying respects to those who perished. The Queen's visit offered solace and underscored the nation's collective mourning. In 2016, the Queen sent a personal message, delivered by Prince Charles, to the people of Aberfan to mark the 50th anniversary of the tragedy.

Queen Elizabeth II talks to the families of the victims of the collapse of a colliery spoil tip, on October 28, 1966 in Aberfan (AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

It read: "I well remember my own visit with Prince Philip after the disaster, and the posy I was given by a young girl, which bore the heart-breaking inscription, 'From the remaining children of Aberfan'. Since then, we have returned on several occasions and have always been deeply impressed by the remarkable fortitude, dignity and indomitable spirit that characterises the people of this village and the surrounding valleys."

The victims were mostly pupils at Pantglas Junior School, where a generation of young lives were tragically cut short.

Rescue efforts commenced immediately, with local residents, emergency services, and even miners from nearby collieries rushing to the scene to dig through the debris. The sheer scale of the disaster prompted an outpouring of support from across the nation and beyond.

The aftermath led to a public inquiry, known as the Tribunal of Inquiry into the Aberfan Disaster, which investigated the causes and consequences of the tragedy. It revealed serious shortcomings in the management and oversight of the spoil tip, highlighting the need for increased safety regulations.

Advertisement

Advertisement