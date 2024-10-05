Adam Skindzier: Police launch urgent search for missing dad and six-month-old baby son

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

5th Oct 2024, 11:40am
Police have launched an urgent search to track a dad and his six-month-old baby after they went missing on Friday afternoon (October 4).

Adam Skindzier, 44, was last seen in the Netherton area of Merseyside on at around 4pm on October 4. Nathan, his six-month-old son, was with him at th time he was last seen.

Merseyside Police has launched an urgent search for the father and son. Cops say that Mr Skinszier is driving a black Mercedes.

Police have launched an urgent search to track down missing dad Adam Skindzier and his six-month-old son, Nathan, after they were last seen on Friday afternoon. | Merseyside Police

The force said in a statement: “Adam Skindzier, who is from the Netherton area, was last seen with his son Nathan at around 4pm on Friday, 4 October. Adam, who is Polish, is believed to driving a black Mercedes. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Adam and Nathan.

“​Adam is described as white, large build and around 6ft 1in tall. He has short brown greying hair, and blue eyes and speaks with a Polish accent. Police officers are making extensive efforts to find Adam and his child and return them home safely and would urge Adam, or anyone who knows where he is, to call police on the 101 number quoting log 342 of 4 October.”

