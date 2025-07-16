Afghans are being prioritised for housing in the UK over former British soldiers, veterans have warned.

Veterans have voiced fears that the arrival of thousands of Afghans could hinder their efforts to find secure accommodation. Terry Reed, who runs the charity Boxing for Veterans, said: "I think [Afghans] should get help, especially the ones that have assisted the UK forces, because some of their intelligence would have saved lives.

"But I still think our veterans should get first priority. A lot of veterans do feel let down." In Bracknell, independent councillor John Edwards said veterans unable to secure housing felt "betrayed", alongside other locals in need.

Edwards added that he did not believe resettled Afghans were actually being pushed ahead - but warned that the concept of veterans going homeless is not fair in itself. At one point as much as a fifth of all MoD property - primarily houses built for serving personnel - was ring-fenced to house the Afghans.

Afghans were given asylum in the UK following a mass data leak. A spreadsheet containing the personal details of some 19,000 people who applied for the Afghan resettlement scheme was released "in error" in February 2022 by a defence official, which the Ministry of Defence (MoD) discovered in August 2023.

The UK military had put 100,000 Afghans 'at risk of death' from the Taliban. It imperilled them, many of whom were owed sanctuary in the UK as a reward for their loyalty to British troops.

As revealed by court documents, Afghans have been sent to Aberdeen in Scotland, Bracknell in Berkshire, Cardiff in Wales, Preston in Lancashire, West Sussex and Yorkshire. A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: "This Government is committed to renewing the nation's contract with those who have served and is delivering at pace on veterans' housing; including removing the local connection requirement for veterans seeking social housing in England and [providing] an extra £3.5million for homelessness services.

"The Prime Minister announced new legislation to put the Armed Forces community, including veterans, at the heart of government decision-making. And we are creating Op Valour, a first-of-its-kind, UK-wide support system, to ensure veterans have access to joined-up health, housing and employment services, regardless of where they live."