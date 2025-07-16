Unmarked planes are reportedly landing at Stansted Airport 'full of Afghan families' amid the UK’s secret relocation scheme.

The Daily Mail has exclusively reported on packed planes with hundreds of Afghans landing at Stansted Airport and taxing to one of the private hangars, out of sight from passengers. The paper adds that the Home Office staff then process the men, women and children into the UK - with them quietly bussed to military bases and hotels around Britain.

At Stansted Airport, the Mail says it has regularly witnessed the planes coming in, as well as other flights coming into RAF Brize Norton. It adds that the unmarked planes are sometimes a Boeing and other times a 247-seater Airbus 300, and they often land just before or after Ryanair holiday flights.

The landings of Afghan families is reportedly part of the Government's secret immigration scheme. The Government's scheme – codenamed Operation Rubific - was launched after a disastrous data-leak blunder by the UK military which put 100,000 people 'at risk of death' from the Taliban.

It imperilled around 100,000 Afghans, many of whom were owed sanctuary in the UK as a reward for their loyalty to British troops. The government's response was secretive Operation Rubific.

The existence of the leak and relocations were kept secret after the government obtained a super-injunction stopping it from becoming public. Details of the major data breach, the response and the number of Afghans granted the right to live in the UK as a result only came to light on Tuesday after a High Court judge ruled the gagging order should be lifted.

The leak contained the names, contact details and some family information of people potentially at risk of harm from the Taliban. Downing Street would not confirm whether the official responsible for the leak had faced disciplinary action, with a spokesman saying they would not comment on individuals. The government also revealed that the scheme is being closed down, but relocation offers already made to those who remain in Afghanistan will be honoured.