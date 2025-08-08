A football supporter has been banned from going to games after being caught on camera throwing punches at matchday stewards.

Tomas Coxe, 46, has been given a three-year football banning order after pleading guilty to a Section 4 Public Order offence.

Coxe came to the attention of police after he was involved in an altercation over the ejection of two other fellow away fans during an away match.

During the first half of the game two young men were asked to leave the stadium after they were caught vaping in the toilets which broke stadium rules.

A number of men began to complain to stewards and security staff about the ejections - police say Coxe became “increasingly agitated” at this point and security staff took the decision that he should be ejected too.

Police say Coxe lunged forward and began to punch out at the security staff whilst they were attempting to remove him. He had also shouted threats at the stewards and so was detained by police officers in order for his details to be taken.

Coxe was later postal charged and pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

As well as receiving the banning order last month, Coxe was ordered to take part in 140 hours of community services and pay £200 in compensation to his victims.

It happened at Forest Green Rovers' The New Lawn on Saturday, December 21. Coxe, of Swift Road in Farnham, Hampshire, is an Aldershot Town fan.

Dedicated Football Officer PC Adrian Tuft from Gloucestershire Constabulary said: "We will always take action against anyone who thinks they can assault stewards, be it physically or verbally, and get away with their actions.

"Our aim is to always ensure that staff working at and fans watching football games can have a safe and enjoyable time.”

Mark Smith, Safety Officer at Forest Green Rovers, added: "We employ stewards to ensure that fans can have an enjoyable and safe match day experience; it is not acceptable for a member of our staff to be assaulted whilst at work.

"We have an excellent CCTV system that operates in all areas of our ground and which captured the whole of this deplorable incident. We will continue to provide our full support to the police to ensure that offenders can be prosecuted when necessary."