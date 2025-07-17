The government has revealed which football clubs officially have the worst fans in the country.

Over the past 12 months, we have seen some abhorrent behaviour from football fans; chief among them were Millwall fans, who chanted “let him die” while Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta received medical treatment following a clash with goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Historically, Premier League clubs have topped the tables for banning orders, which to a certain extent does make sense. These clubs have more fans and bigger stadiums, therefore there are more people who are likely to lash out and get arrested or banned.

The Home Office reported that this season saw the highest number of banning orders issued since 2013, with 2,439 fans across the country receiving a ban.

Last year, West Ham, Everton and Arsenal topped the Home Office list, with Millwall and Birmingham City also getting dishonourable mentions.

With the new data released, these are the clubs that - statistically speaking - have the worst fans in English football.

1. West Ham United

In the 2024/25 season, 39 West Ham fans received banning orders.

2. Chelsea

In the 2024/25 season, 31 Chelsea fans received banning orders.

3. Manchester United

In the 2024/25 season, 28 Manchester United fans received banning orders.

4. Tottenham Hotspur

In the 2024/25 season, 27 Tottenam Hotspur fans received banning orders.

5. Manchester City

In the 2024/25 season, 22 Manchester City fans received banning orders.

6. Liverpool

In the 2024/25 season, 21 Liverpool fans received banning orders.

7. Southampton

In the 2024/25 season, 20 Southampton fans received banning orders.

8. Bolton Wanderers

In the 2024/25 season, 18 Bolton Wanderers fans received banning orders.

9. Norwich City

In the 2024/25 season, 15 Norwich City fans received banning orders.

10. Arsenal

In the 2024/25 season, 15 Arsenal fans received banning orders.

Clubs slightly further down the Home Office list included both Sheffield United and Wednesday, Everton, Millwall and Middlesborough.

The report added: “Football banning orders in England and Wales help prevent violence or disorder at, or in connection with, regulated football matches.

“An individual with a banning order is prevented from attending all regulated matches in the UK and may be required to hand over their passport to the police before overseas matches and tournaments.”

These banning orders can last from anywhere between three and 10 years, depending on the severity of the conviction.