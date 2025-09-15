A mum who killed her son’s dog by stabbing it with a samurai sword has been jailed.

Alicia Darcy was drunk when she called the police to say she had been attacked by her son’s dog - and that she had killed it in the melee.

But when police arrived they found the dog on a sofa in a sleeping position with a samurai sword embedded in its body. She later admitted to police that she stabbed the dog while it was resting on the couch.

PC Charlotte Owen said: “This was a very distressing case for everyone involved. The level of cruelty was abhorrent. She left the dog to die with the sword embedded in it. It is incomprehensible how someone could not only inflict such violence on an animal but then be so callous as to leave it to suffer.”

Alicia Darcy, who has been jailed for killing her son's dog with a samurai sword while it was resting on a sofa | Cheshire Constabulary

Darcy, 54, of Platt Avenue in Sandbach appeared at Chester Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced after admitting a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, as possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

She was sentenced to 18 months in prison and was given a disqualification order banning her from having anything to do with animals. The samurai sword was seized for destruction, said Cheshire Constabulary after the incident on October 12 last year. It’s been reported that the dog was a Staffordshire cross.