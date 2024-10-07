Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One man has died and several others have been left injured after an explosion ripped through a block of flats in Scotland.

Emergency services were called to Kellie Place in Alloa, Clackmannanshire at around 6pm on Sunday evening (October 6). The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, but formal identification has not yet taken place.

Three other residents were transferred to Forth Valley Royal Infirmary to be treated for minor injuries. A number of road closures were implemented surrounding the location of the explosion in the aftermath of the incident, with Alloa Town Hall opened as a respite centre for those residents impacted by ongoing gas and electrical works.

Sergeant Neill Drummond of Police Scotland said: “We are still working to establish the full circumstances of what happened at this property, however, we can confirm that one male has passed away. Our inquiries to confirm his identity and provide his next of kin with all the necessary support they may require are ongoing.

“We are grateful to the local community for their continued co-operation and support of our investigation, and we’ll provide more information in due course.”

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a number of crews responded to the explosion on Kellie Place, adding that the service “immediately mobilised a number of resources to the scene”. This included four fire engines, a heavy rescue unit, a specialist urban search and one height appliance.

Emergency services left the scene at around 10.15pm. Police Scotland said that any resident in the block who were unable to return to their homes that evening would be provided with alternative accommodation.