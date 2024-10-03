Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “fantastic” UK attraction has closed down and sparked outrage from many who say it is a “real shame”.

The People's Story Museum, on the Royal Mile, in Edinburgh, Scotland, has closed down. According to its website, an update will be released when further information is available.

An online blurb reads that the Museum "gives a unique insight into Edinburgh's working-class people from the 18th century to the late 20th century” and its displays include “tableaux, original objects, images and personal stories to reveal the fascinating history of the city.” The closure has caused outrage among locals who are gutted by the news.

According to Edinburgh Live, the Royal Mile attraction is already shut to the public "due to staffing pressures and a need to manage expenditure," despite the controversial move not being approved by councillors. No fixed date has been given for its reopening prompting fears that the museum could close permanently due to wider cutbacks to public services.

A campaign has been set up to save the Museum with many showing their support. Jim Slaven, coordinator of Edinburgh Detours, a not-for-profit organisation which organises guided tours about the city's social history, posted about the campaign on Facebook. One user responded: “Awful that they have closed it. Used to go there a lot with my dad when I was younger. Was a fantastic museum”.

Another wrote: “That’s a real shame Jim my great grandmother lived in the Cowgate behind Grayfriars Hall anyway before her block of flats was demolished. Her old fire stove was removed and put on display in the museum. That brought back memories of going to visit her in the tiny top floor flat with the shiny floors and old stove.” A third said: “First I heard about this. Terrible news.”

Mr Slaven told Edinburgh Live: "It's a disgrace to find it's going to be closed for several months at least, without any consultation. We try and commemorate that immigrant working class history. The stuff in the museum is a vital part of that."

He added: "People are really outraged. This is the final cut for the Old Town, all the social spaces and community centres in the Old Town are gone. They've turned the city centre into a citadel for the rich and now they're trying to write us out of the history of the city as well."