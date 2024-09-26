Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved family attraction in Cornwall has announced it is closing down for good leaving hundreds of people “devastated” and “heartbroken”.

Dairyland Farm Park at Tresillian Barton, near Newquay, will close its doors in November. Bosses, who purchased the family adventure park and petting farm in 2019, say they have been doing their best to make the business economically viable but have been unsuccessful. It comes amid rising operating costs that have led to "significant" financial losses every year despite two record seasons.

The attraction posted on Facebook that it is with their “deepest regret” that it is closing and all of the animals will be found new homes “where they will be loved and treasured”. The post said: “Since purchasing the park in 2019 the team have strived to make the park economically viable, and despite two record seasons in a row under new management, the challenges of Covid and the ongoing increase in operating costs have resulted in the park making a significant financial loss every year which we cannot continue to support.

“We are so very grateful for the support and kindness given to Dairyland over the years, and we know how much of a loss this will be for everyone who has grown up with Dairyland in their childhood.” The post added that the park will be open for one final week in October for Halloween, and the park will be closed for the last time at 5pm on Sunday 3 November.

The park is set to close on 29 September as it begins Halloween preparations. If members have any questions they can email [email protected]. Hundreds of people left comments on the Facebook post sharing their sadness and devastation.

One person wrote: “No no no no. Will the park not be sold maybe? Will be such a shame to loose this, for locals and holiday makers, this place has been so loved”.

Another said: “The saddest news so sorry to read this. We had such a fantastic time when we came in March despite the rain! so much so we visited twice in a week. Our little boy loved it. Indoor play, pony ride, baby animals, tractors, rides/play equipment…it had everything. A huge loss”. A third person added: “So sad for Cornwall, children really do love it here, it's not the rides but the animal interaction that stays with them, there needs to be more support from the government to recognise the importance and educational benefit children get from places like Dairyland. We will be sure to make a final visit (all be it, a slightly sad one)”.