The UK’s 10 best seaside attractions have been crowned - and it has made me think how we should all enjoy our tourist spots more, instead of just degrading them.

We are all in a hurry to go abroad, to be seen having the best time in a sunny destination, or in an exotic country, or a place you’ve never heard of. And while them trips are always fun and great for the Instagram feed, I think we should be reminding ourselves that there are great times to be had here in the UK at our very own tourist spots and we shouldn’t always be overlooking these.

Some of the most fun times I have had with my friends have been here in the UK. The Seaside Heritage Network named the New Palace and Adventureland in Brighton, at its Marine Promenade, as the best seaside attraction in the UK - and I had a really great time here with my group of friends. We heading down for a Brighton for a fun-filled weekend as part of my birthday celebrations and on one of the days we visited the Marine Promenade and its Adventureland, and had a good laugh on the rides, as well as in the amusements. We then took a trip to the beach, enjoyed the sun and had a walk along the long stretch of promenade.

Often days out like this in the UK with friends are over-looked due to wanting to be somewhere better abroad - but fun can be had at our tourist spots in the UK and it is important we support these. The second best attraction is the Ventnor Paddling Pool on the Isle of Wight, a splash-pool which has a miniature model of the island itself for kids to play on at its centre. It is completely free and would be a great family day out.

The full list of winners was as follows:

1. New Palace and Adventureland, New Brighton

2. Ventnor Paddling Pool, Isle of Wight

3. Grand Pier, Weston-super-Mare, Somerset

4. St Annes Beach Huts, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire

5. Leas Lift, Folkestone, Kent

6. Punch & Judy booth, Swanage

7. Cleethorpes Lakeside Area, Lincolnshire

8. Showtown Museum, Blackpool

9. Grand Hotel, Scarborough, North Yorkshire

10. Great Orme Tramway & Goats, Llandudno, Conwy

The winners may give you some inspiration on where to plan a day out or trip here in the UK. It would probably save you a lot more money than a trip abroad, and again, I think it is important to appreciate and support our own tourist spots.