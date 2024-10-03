Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ryanair plane caught fire as it was about to leave Brindisi Airport in Italy forcing passengers to evacuate down emergency slides.

Nearly 200 passengers had to use the emergency slide to evacuate the plane today (Thursday 3 October) after it caught fire. The Ryanair flight was ready for take-off at Brindisi Airport in Italy when flames came from the engine. Firefighters dashed to the plane, which aborted its departure, and the 184 passengers were evacuated using the inflatable slide.

The airport in the south of the country has been forced to close due to the emergency. A spokesperson said: "Aeroporti di Puglia announces that due to a problem with a departing aircraft, it was necessary to close the Salento Airport in Brindisi. The problem, which occurred when the aircraft was already aligned at the head for take-off, required the evacuation of passengers via emergency slides.

"All operations were carried out with maximum safety for passengers and crew. The passengers are already at the airport where they are being assisted by Aeroporti di Puglia personnel. The company's technicians are working on the interventions within their competence and necessary so that Aeroporti di Puglia can proceed with the subsequent checks on the usability of the runway and proceed with the reopening of the airport."

No significant injuries have been reported. A spokesperson for Ryanair said: "Flight FR8826 from Brindisi to Turin (3rdOct) was delayed this morning after cabin crew observed fumes on the outside of the aircraft.

“Passengers were disembarked without incident and returned to the terminal by bus. We sincerely apologise to affected passengers for this delay, and a spare aircraft will operate Flight FR8826 from Brindisi to Turin later this morning."